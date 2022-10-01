FOOTBALL
Friday's Scores
St. Helens 34, ASTORIA 33
Tillamook 39, SEASIDE 14
Yamhill-Carlton 32, WARRENTON 28
KNAPPA 24, Clatskanie 20
McKenzie 78, JEWELL 47
Rainier (WA) 38, ILWACO 14
NASELLE 54, Oakville 6
Tillamook 39, Seaside 14
First Quarter
TIL: Judah Werner 2 run (Tanner Hoskins kick) 7:00
TIL: Zeyon Hurliman 51 pass from Hoskins (kick failed) 1:45
Second Quarter
TIL: Werner 1 run (Hoskins kick) 2:10
Third Quarter
TIL: Hurliman 32 pass from Hoskins (Hoskins kick) 10:43
TIL: Garrison Gunder 66 pass from Hoskins (kick failed) 5:46
SEA: Tanner Kraushaar 1 run (kick failed) 1:33
Fourth Quarter
TIL: Gilbert Whitlatch 6 run (kick failed) 10:30
SEA: Brady Jackson 4 run (Jake White run) 4:21
Tillamook Statistics
Rushing: Werner 19-205, Wehringer 6-45, Whitlatch 4-32, White 4-30, Moncrief 1-17, Hoskins 5-13, Mitchell 2-4, Willett 1-(-4). Passing: Hoskins 7-10-183-0. Receiving: Hurliman 4-103, Gunder 2-69, Werner 1-11.
Seaside Statistics
Rushing: Jackson 6-75, White 10-27, Tan.Kraushaar 9-20, Tal.Kraushaar 1-(-1). Passing: Tan.Kraushaar 13-23-140-1. Receiving: White 6-51, Jackson 4-34, Westerholm 2-46, Lyly 1-9.
Tillamook 13 7 13 6—39
Seaside 0 0 6 8—14
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.