Prep Sports Schedule

THURSDAY

Football — Warrenton at Corbett, 7 p.m.

Volleyball — Banks at Astoria, 6:30 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Seaside, 6:30 p.m.; Rainier at Warrenton, 5:30 p.m.; Knappa at Vernonia, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer — Seaside at Astoria, 5:30 p.m. (CMH Field)

Girls Soccer — Seaside at Astoria, 7:15 p.m. (CMH Field)

FRIDAY

Football — Astoria at Tillamook, 7 p.m.; Seaside at Milwaukie, 7 p.m.; Ilwaco at Rainier (WA), 7 p.m.; Taholah at Naselle, 7 p.m.

Volleyball — Jewell at Crosshill Christian, 6 p.m.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.