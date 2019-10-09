Prep Sports Schedule
SATURDAY
Football — Naselle at Crescent, 3 p.m.
Volleyball — Seaside Tournament, 8:30 a.m.; Knappa at Westside tournament, TBA
Cross Country — Astoria Alumni Run, 11 a.m.; Rainier Invitational, TBA
TUESDAY
Volleyball — Banks at Astoria, 6:30 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Seaside, 6:30 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina, 6 p.m.; Knappa at Neah-Kah-Nie, 6:30 p.m.; C.S. Lewis at Jewell, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer — Astoria at Seaside, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer — Astoria at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.
