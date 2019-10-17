Prep Sports Schedule
FRIDAY
Football — Molalla at Astoria, 7 p.m.; Seaside at Banks, 7 p.m.; Gaston at Knappa, 7 p.m.; Neah-Kah-Nie at Warrenton, 7 p.m.; Crow at Jewell, 6 p.m.; Fort Vancouver at Ilwaco, 7 p.m.; Darrington at Naselle, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
Volleyball — Astoria at Marshfield tournament, TBA; Seaside at Corbett tournament, TBA
Cross Country — Astoria at Warner Pacific Classic, TBA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.