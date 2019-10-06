Prep Sports Schedule
MONDAY
Volleyball — Mannahouse Christian at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Volleyball — Seaside at Banks, 6:30 p.m.; Taft at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; St. Paul at Jewell, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 7:15 p.m.; Tillamook at Seaside, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 7:15 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 7:15 p.m.
Cross Country — Bigfoot Classic, Rockaway Beach, 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
Volleyball — Astoria at Seaside, 6:30 p.m.; Clatskanie at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Columbia Christian at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.; Jewell at Falls City, 6
Girls Soccer — Seaside at Banks, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer — Banks at Seaside, 4:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Banks 49, Astoria 7
Banks 20 15 7 7—49
Astoria 0 7 0 0—7
First Quarter
BAN: Martial Stegemeier 7 run (Jacob Slifka kick) 8:17
BAN: Slifka 79 pass from Tanner Shook (Slifka kick) 4:48
BAN: Stegemeier 21 run (kick failed) 1:15
Second Quarter
BAN: Jarred Evans 54 pass from Shook (Slifka from Walker Copley) 9:32
AST: T.J. Colvin 4 pass from Ryan Stutznegger (Tristan Boyle kick) 6:06
BAN: Stegemeier 5 run (Slifka kick) 3:08
Third Quarter
BAN: Evans 8 pass from Shook (Slifka kick) 7:02
Fourth Quarter
BAN: Slifka 13 pass from Cooper Gobel (Slifka kick) 10:06
Banks Statistics
Rushing: Stegemeier 16-94, #31 5-24, Evans 3-13, Shook 1-5. Passing: Shook 13-19-292-0, C.Gobel 1-1-13-0. Receiving: Evans 8-175, Slifka 5-116, C.White 1-14.
Astoria Statistics
Rushing: Stutznegger 5-12, Williams 12-11, Schauermann 2-(-10), Junes 2-(-28). Passing: Williams 17-29-206-0, Junes 1-1-67-0, Stutznegger 1-1-4-0, Stenblom 0-1-0-0. Receiving: Stutznegger 7-53, Junes 6-97, Colvin 3-38, Boyle 2-82, Dietrich 1-7.
