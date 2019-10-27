Prep Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
Volleyball — Class 4A Play-in: Siuslaw at Astoria, 5:15 p.m.; Seaside at Philomath, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer — Banks at Seaside, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer — Seaside at Banks, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Cross-Country — Cowapa League Championships, 2 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Seaside 18, Tillamook 0
Tillamook 0 0 0 0—0
Seaside 0 7 0 11—18
Second Quarter
SEA: Levi Card 32 pass from Ledger Pugh (Kaleb Bartel kick) 10:59
Fourth Quarter
SEA: Bartel 27 FG, 10:15
SEA: Chad Werner tackled in end zone, 10:03
SEA: Aedyn Cook 26 run (kick failed) 7:32
Tillamook Statistics
Rushing: Boomer 1-(-3), C.Werner 9-(-4), Mendez 8-(-7). Passing: C.Werner 5-12-14-0. Receiving: Shelley 2-13, Stonebrink 1-6, Boomer 1-1, Connelly 1-(-6).
Seaside Statistics
Rushing: Br.Johnson 12-96, Cook 8-51, Black 11-48, Teubner 9-47, Pugh 9-13, Rich 1-5. Passing: Pugh 5-7-91-0, Kawasoe 0-1-0-0. Receiving: Card 2-56, Cook 1-15, Br.Johnson 1-12, Black 1-8.
Valley Catholic 32, Astoria 29
Astoria 0 7 0 22—29
Valley C. 7 6 6 13—32
First Quarter
VC: Logan Howerton 63 run (Beck Blau kick) 6:08
Second Quarter
VC: Will French 4 pass from Trey Eberhart (pass failed) 4:48
AST: Michael Moore 1 run (Tristan Boyle kick) 1:15
Third Quarter
VC: Eberhart 24 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
VC: Eberhart 1 run (French from William Schultheis)
AST: Ebin Hillard 3 run (pass failed)
VC: Eberhart 50 run (Blau kick)
AST: Ryan Stenblom 65 run (Ryan Stutznegger from Stenblom)
AST: Boyle 30 pass from Stenblom (Stutznegger run)
Warrenton 56, Gaston 6
Warrenton 14 21 14 7—56
Gaston 0 0 0 6—6
First Quarter
WAR: Hordie Bodden Bodden 12 run (Kenzie Ramsey kick)
WAR: Noah Miller 9 run (Ramsey kick)
Second Quarter
WAR: Devin Jackson 7 run (Ramsey kick)
WAR: Jackson 40 run (Ramsey kick)
WAR: Bodden Bodden 29 pass from Jake Morrow (Ramsey kick)
Third Quarter
WAR: Bodden Bodden 8 run (Ramsey kick)
WAR: Ethan Green 3 run (Ramsey kick)
Fourth Quarter
GAS: Elijah Muriel 57 run (run failed)
WAR: Dylon Atwood 51 run (Ramsey kick)
Warrenton Statistics
Rushing: Jackson 6-138, Bodden Bodden 5-91, Green 7-60, Atwood 2-52, Miller 3-17, Morrow 3-12. Passing: Morrow 6-10-74-0, Case 1-7-7-0. Receiving: Little 2-39, Bodden Bodden 2-29, Jackson 2-6, Dolan 1-7.
