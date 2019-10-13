Prep Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
Volleyball — Banks at Astoria, 6:30 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Seaside, 6:30 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina, 6 p.m.; Knappa at Neah-Kah-Nie, 6:30 p.m.; C.S. Lewis at Jewell, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer — Astoria at Seaside, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer — Astoria at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Volleyball — Astoria at Tillamook, 6:30 p.m.; Rainier at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Vernonia at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.; Jewell at Crosshill Christian, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer — Astoria at Banks, 4:15 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer — Banks at Astoria, 6 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Seaside, 7:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football — Molalla at Astoria, 7 p.m.; Seaside at Banks, 7 p.m.; Gaston at Knappa, 7 p.m.; Neah-Kah-Nie at Warrenton, 7 p.m.; Crow at Jewell, 6 p.m.; Fort Vancouver at Ilwaco, 7 p.m.; Darrington at Naselle, 5 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Sherman/Condon 84, Jewell 49
Sherman 24 12 21 27—84
Jewell 6 7 6 30—49
First Quarter
SC: Braden Carnine 8 run (run failed) 6:40
SC: Kole Martin 60 pass from Cort Colby (kick failed) 4:14
SC: Carnine 43 run (run failed) 2:10
SC: Tyler Bledsoe 15 pass from Colby (run failed) :01
JWL: Justin Wammack 60 kick return (pass failed) :00
Second Quarter
SC: Gill Witherspoon 10 pass from Carnine (kick failed) 6:52
JWL: Aiden Bixel 4 run (Bixel run) 3:39
SC: Colby 5 pass from Carnine (kick failed) 1:37
Third Quarter
SC: Martin 35 pass from Carnine (Witherspoon run) 8:36
JWL: Bixel 1 run (run failed) 5:21
SC: Witherspoon 12 run (Martin from Colby) 3:38
SC: Carnine 19 run (Rubio from Colby) :34
Fourth Quarter
JWL: Bixel 39 run (run failed) 9:14
SC: Witherspoon 14 pass from Carnine (Martin from Colby) 8:12
JWL: Bixel 37 run (run failed) 7:55
SC: Carnine 47 run (Martin from Colby) 6:10
JWL: Bradley Rodgers 3 run (run failed) 5:32
SC: Witherspoon 5 run (Carnine run) 4:17
JWL: Bixel 87 run (run failed) 3:56
SC: Carnine 55 run (run failed) 3:44
JWL: Rodgers 5 run (run failed) 1:19
Sherman Statistics
Rushing: Carnine 14-333, Witherspoon 16-158, Rubio 1-(-5), Colby 6-(-19). Passing: Carnine 7-11-114-0, Colby 4-4-94-0. Receiving: Witherspoon 5-50, Martin 2-95, Colby 2-22, Carlson 1-26, Bledsoe 1-15.
Jewell Statistics
Rushing: Bixel 24-361, Rodgers 8-39, Wammack 9-(-1), Duncan 3-(-2). Passing: Wammack 2-9-17-1, Duncan 0-1-0-1. Receiving: Bixel 2-17.
Tillamook 21, Astoria 6
Astoria 6 0 0 0—6
Tillamook 7 7 0 7—21
First Quarter
TIL: Quintin Metcalfe 94 kick return (Brauly Mendez kick) 11:46
AST: Michael Moore 6 pass from Bo Williams (kick blocked) 6:08
Second Quarter
TIL: Mendez 3 run (Mendez kick) 6:02
Fourth Quarter
TIL: Chad Werner 5 run (Mendez kick) 4:45
Warrenton 66, Vernonia 13
Warrenton 59 7 0 0—66
Vernonia 13 0 0 0—13
First Quarter
WAR: Hordie Bodden Bodden 45 run (Kenz Ramsey kick)
WAR: Devin Jackson 11 run (Ramsey kick)
WAR: Jake Morrow 50 run (Ramsey kick)
VER: Cutter Barklow 10 pass from Shayne Lardy (kick)
WAR: Morrow 64 run (Ramsey kick)
WAR: Jackson 37 int. return (Ramsey kick)
VER: 21 fumble return (kick failed)
WAR: Morrow 98 kick return (Ramsey kick)
WAR: Josh Earls 25 pass from Morrow (Ramsey kick)
WAR: Ramsey 29 FG
Second Quarter
WAR: Noah Miller 1 run (Ramsey kick)
Warrenton Statistics
Rushing: Morrow 4-130, Bodden Bodden 4-105, Green 7-65, Jackson 3-19, Breitmeyer 1-12, Miller 3-11, Atwood 2-2. Passing: Morrow 2-4-105-0, Moha 1-2-0-0. Receiving: Jackson 1-80, Earls 1-25.
