Prep Sports Schedule

MONDAY

Volleyball — Jewell at Perrydale, 3:30 p.m.; Livingstone Adventist vs. Jewell, at Perrydale, 5:15 p.m.

TUESDAY

Volleyball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 6:30 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer — Tillamook at Astoria, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer — Astoria at Tillamook, 7:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Cross Country — Seaside vs. Astoria, Cullaby Lake, TBA

FOOTBALL

Molalla 21, Astoria 12

Molalla 0 0 0 21—21

Astoria 0 6 0 6—12

Second Quarter

AST: Dylan Junes 45 pass from Bo Williams (kick failed) 6:33

Fourth Quarter

MOL: Jacob Nix 87 pass from Damian Pingo (Francisco Ignacio kick) 10:02

MOL: Isaac Thomas-Klementis 61 run (Ignacio kick) 8:24

AST: Michael Moore 31 pass from Williams (run failed) 4:49

MOL: Thomas-Klementis 40 run (Ignacio kick) 1:51

Molalla Statistics

Rushing: Thomas-Klementis 15-115, Kutsev 4-30, Pingo 12-22, Tate 2-2, Wynn 2-(-2). Passing: Pingo 1-1-87-0, Thomas-Klementis 1-6-14-1. Receiving: Nix 1-87, Wynn 1-14.

Astoria Statistics

Rushing: Stutznegger 19-72, Stenblom 2-21, Junes 1-11, Moore 3-2, Williams 6-(-7). Passing: Williams 16-29-175-2, Stenblom 2-2-5-0. Receiving: Boyle 5-71, Moore 5-43, Stutznegger 4-20, Junes 2-46, Stenblom 2-0.

Warrenton 41, Neah-Kah-Nie 6

Neah-Kah-Nie 0 0 0 6—6

Warrenton 7 21 13 0—41

First Quarter

WAR: Devin Jackson 5 run (Kenzie Ramsey kick)

Second Quarter

WAR: Jacob Morrow 18 run (Ramsey kick)

WAR: Ethan Green 15 run (Ramsey kick)

WAR: Jackson 5 run (Ramsey kick)

Third Quarter

WAR: Jackson 27 run (kick failed)

WAR: Morrow 60 run (Ramsey kick)

Fourth Quarter

NKN: TD run (failed conversion)

Warrenton Statistics

Rushing: Morrow 12-151, Jackson 14-103, Miller 2-37, Bodden Bodden 5-24, Green 4-23, Earls 1-7, Breitmeyer 1-4, Smith 1-3, Moha 1-(-4). Passing: Morrow 2-5-49-0. Receiving: Bodden Bodden 1-28, Earls 1-19.

