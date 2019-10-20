Prep Sports Schedule
MONDAY
Volleyball — Jewell at Perrydale, 3:30 p.m.; Livingstone Adventist vs. Jewell, at Perrydale, 5:15 p.m.
TUESDAY
Volleyball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 6:30 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer — Tillamook at Astoria, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer — Astoria at Tillamook, 7:15 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Cross Country — Seaside vs. Astoria, Cullaby Lake, TBA
FOOTBALL
Molalla 21, Astoria 12
Molalla 0 0 0 21—21
Astoria 0 6 0 6—12
Second Quarter
AST: Dylan Junes 45 pass from Bo Williams (kick failed) 6:33
Fourth Quarter
MOL: Jacob Nix 87 pass from Damian Pingo (Francisco Ignacio kick) 10:02
MOL: Isaac Thomas-Klementis 61 run (Ignacio kick) 8:24
AST: Michael Moore 31 pass from Williams (run failed) 4:49
MOL: Thomas-Klementis 40 run (Ignacio kick) 1:51
Molalla Statistics
Rushing: Thomas-Klementis 15-115, Kutsev 4-30, Pingo 12-22, Tate 2-2, Wynn 2-(-2). Passing: Pingo 1-1-87-0, Thomas-Klementis 1-6-14-1. Receiving: Nix 1-87, Wynn 1-14.
Astoria Statistics
Rushing: Stutznegger 19-72, Stenblom 2-21, Junes 1-11, Moore 3-2, Williams 6-(-7). Passing: Williams 16-29-175-2, Stenblom 2-2-5-0. Receiving: Boyle 5-71, Moore 5-43, Stutznegger 4-20, Junes 2-46, Stenblom 2-0.
Warrenton 41, Neah-Kah-Nie 6
Neah-Kah-Nie 0 0 0 6—6
Warrenton 7 21 13 0—41
First Quarter
WAR: Devin Jackson 5 run (Kenzie Ramsey kick)
Second Quarter
WAR: Jacob Morrow 18 run (Ramsey kick)
WAR: Ethan Green 15 run (Ramsey kick)
WAR: Jackson 5 run (Ramsey kick)
Third Quarter
WAR: Jackson 27 run (kick failed)
WAR: Morrow 60 run (Ramsey kick)
Fourth Quarter
NKN: TD run (failed conversion)
Warrenton Statistics
Rushing: Morrow 12-151, Jackson 14-103, Miller 2-37, Bodden Bodden 5-24, Green 4-23, Earls 1-7, Breitmeyer 1-4, Smith 1-3, Moha 1-(-4). Passing: Morrow 2-5-49-0. Receiving: Bodden Bodden 1-28, Earls 1-19.
