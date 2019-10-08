Prep Sports Schedule
THURSDAY
Volleyball — Astoria at Seaside, 6:30 p.m.; Clatskanie at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Columbia Christian at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.; Jewell at Falls City, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer — Seaside at Banks, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer — Banks at Seaside, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football — Astoria at Tillamook, 7 p.m.; Seaside at Molalla, 7 p.m.; Knappa at Neah-Kah-Nie, 7 p.m.; Warrenton at Vernonia, 7 p.m.; Sherman/Condon at Jewell, 6 p.m.; Ocosta at Ilwaco, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Football — Naselle at Crescent, 3 p.m.
Volleyball — Seaside Tournament, 8:30 a.m.; Knappa at Westside tournament, TBA
Cross Country — Astoria Alumni Run, TBA; Rainier Invitational, TBA
