Prep Sports Schedule
FRIDAY
Football — Banks at Astoria, 7 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Seaside, 7 p.m.; Vernonia at Knappa, 7 p.m.; Jewell at Triangle Lake, 7 p.m.; Ilwaco at North Beach, 7 p.m.; Neah Bay at Naselle, 5 p.m.
Cross Country — Seaside at Tillamook, 4:30 p.m.; Fred Berkey XC Invitational, TBA
SATURDAY
Volleyball — Knappa at Columbia Christian, 2:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Volleyball — Mannahouse Christian at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Volleyball — Seaside at Banks, 6:30 p.m.; Taft at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; St. Paul at Jewell, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 7:15 p.m.; Tillamook at Seaside, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 7:15 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 7:15 p.m.
Cross Country — Bigfoot Classic, Rockaway Beach, 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.