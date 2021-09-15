Scoreboard: Sept. 16, 2021 The Astorian Sep 15, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prep Sports ScheduleTHURSDAYVolleyball — Yamhill-Carlton at Seaside, 6:30 p.m.; Warrenton at Banks, 6:30 p.m.; Nestucca at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.; Willamette Valley Christian at Jewell, 6 p.m.; Ilwaco at Raymond, 7 p.m.Boys Soccer — Astoria at Gladstone, 4 p.m.; Taft at Seaside, 7:15 p.m.Girls Soccer — Astoria at Gladstone, 6 p.m.FRIDAYFootball — Molalla at Astoria, 7 p.m.; Seaside at Estacada, 7 p.m.; Warrenton at Culver, 7 p.m.; Alsea at Jewell, 7 p.m.; Forks at Ilwaco, 7 p.m.; Winlock at Naselle, 7 p.m.Cross Country — Meriwether Classic, TBA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Soccer Seaside Gladstone Sport Prep Schedule Scoreboard Volleyball Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you