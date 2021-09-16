Scoreboard: Sept. 18, 2021 The Astorian Gary Henley Author email Sep 16, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prep Sports ScheduleMONDAYVolleyball — Knappa at Mannahouse Christian, 6:30 p.m.TUESDAYVolleyball — Astoria at Banks, 6:30 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Warrenton at Rainier, 5:30 p.m.; Jewell at C.S. Lewis, 6 p.m.; Forks at Ilwaco, 7:15 p.m.Boys Soccer — Seaside at Yamhill-Carlton, 4 p.m.Girls Soccer — Seaside at Yamhill-Carlton, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Soccer Seaside Prep Christianity Volleyball Schedule Scoreboard Christian Gary Henley Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Gary Henley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you