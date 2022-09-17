Prep Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
Volleyball — Warrenton at Banks, 6 p.m.; Knappa at Gaston, 6:30 p.m.; C.S. Lewis at Jewell, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Volleyball — Seaside at Scappoose, 6:45 p.m.
Boys Soccer — Tillamook at Astoria, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer — Astoria at Tillamook, 4:15 p.m.; Rainier/Clatskanie at Seaside, 6:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Gladstone 15, Astoria 12
Second Quarter
GLA: Brayde Owen 56 run (Fernando Rodriguez kick) 6:19
Third Quarter
AST: Niko Boudreau 1 run (run failed) 4:22
GLA: Owen 57 run (Owen run) 3:21
Fourth Quarter
AST: Tucker Golightly 11 run (kick blocked) 11:27
Astoria Statistics
Rushing: Golightly 14-53, Rogers 4-22, Phanthongphay 5-7, Boudreau 3-9. Passing: Boudreau 26-50-224-0. Receiving: Tapec 8-100, Fromwiller 5-30, Golightly 5-9, Rogers 4-53, Palmberg 3-26, Junes 1-6.
Gladstone Statistics
Rushing: Owen 10-150, Smith 19-78, Tivao 1-3, Mellema 3-(-17). Passing: Mellema 4-7-38-0, Owen 0-6-0-0. Receiving: Owen 3-34, Nonne 1-4.
Astoria 0 0 6 6—12
Gladstone 0 7 8 0—15
Seaside 56, Parkrose 12
First Quarter
SEA: Brady Jackson 4 run (Ivan Mota kick)
SEA: Jake White 68 run (2-point conversion)
SEA: White 47 run (Mota kick)
SEA: White 13 run (kick failed)
SEA: Tanner Kraushaar 38 run (2-point conversion)
SEA: Kyler McCleary 26 run (Mota kick)
PAR: 15 run (kick failed)
SEA: Tallen Kraushaar 26 run (conversion failed)
SEA: Abe Archibald 14 run (2-point conversion)
PAR: 2 run (conversion failed)
Seaside Statistics
Rushing: White 5-135, Tal.Kraushaar 8-118, Archibald 7-57, Jackson 4-51, Tan.Kraushaar 2-46, McCleary 3-35, Westerholm 3-33, Thompson 2-8, Sanchez 1-1. Passing: Tan.Kraushaar 2-2-40-0. Receiving: McCleary 2-40.
Banks 24, Warrenton 9
WAR: Damon Campbell 30 pass from Zayden Anderson (Zakk Lundberg kick) 8:56
BAN: Logan Kind 75 int. return (Cole Crossen kick) 3:56
WAR: Safety, Christian Lyda tackled in end zone, 11:11
BAN: Kind 39 pass from C.Lyda (C.Crossen kick) 3:12
BAN: C.Crossen 22 FG
BAN: Kind 15 pass from C.Lyda (C.Crossen kick) 8:31
Warrenton 7 2 0 0—9
Banks 7 10 0 7—24
Warrenton Statistics
Rushing: Atwood 10-44, M.Smith 3-4, Anderson 6-(-10). Passing: Anderson 10-26-147-3. Receiving: Campbell 3-61, Little 2-44, Lundberg 2-33, Greenawald 2-6, Atwood 1-3.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.