Prep Sports Schedule

TUESDAY

Volleyball — Astoria at Banks, 6:45 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 6:45 p.m.; Warrenton at Rainier, 7 p.m.; Jewell at C.S. Lewis, 6 p.m.; Forks at Ilwaco, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer — Seaside at Yamhill-Carlton, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer — Seaside at Yamhill-Carlton, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Volleyball — Jewell at Livingstone Adventist, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Volleyball — Tillamook at Astoria, 6:30 p.m.; Portland Christian at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Gaston at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.; Naselle at Columbia Adventist, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer — Scappoose at Astoria (LCYSA Field), 6 p.m.

League Standings

VOLLEYBALL

Cowapa (overall)

Valley Catholic 8-2

Tillamook Cheesemakers 3-2

Seaside Seagulls 2-7

Astoria Fishermen 1-4

Banks Braves 1-7

Coastal Range (overall)

Warrenton Warriors 5-3

Clatskanie Tigers 4-1

Willamina Bulldogs 2-0

Rainier Columbians 2-3

Taft Tigers 2-4

Northwest (league records)

Portland Christian 5-2

Gaston Greyounds 4-0

Nestucca Bobcats 4-1

Knappa Loggers 3-1

Faith Bible 2-3

Vernonia Loggers 1-1

Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates 1-3

Mannahouse Christian 1-5

Columbia Christian 0-5

Casco (league records)

Willamette Valley Christian 4-1

St. Paul Buckaroos 3-0

Perrydale Pirates 3-0

Jewell Blue Jays 2-1

Crosshill Christian 2-2

Livingstone Adventist 1-4

C.S. Lewis Academy 0-3

Falls City Mountaineers 0-4

FOOTBALL

Cowapa League (overall)

Astoria Fishermen 2-1

Banks Braves 2-1

Milwaukie Mustangs 2-1

Seaside Seagulls 2-1

Tillamook Cheesemakers 2-1

Valley Catholic Valiants 0-3

District 1-East (overall)

Rainier Columbians 3-0

Warrenton Warriors 2-1

Blanchet Catholic 1-1

Yamhill-Carlton Tigers 1-1

Corbett Cardinals 0-1

Clatskanie Tigers 0-3

Northwest League (overall)

Nestucca Bobcats 3-0

Gaston Greyhounds 3-1

Knappa Loggers 1-1

Vernonia Loggers 1-1

Sheridan Spartans 0-2

Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates —

Astoria 12, Molalla 7

Molalla 0 7 0 0—7

Astoria 0 12 0 0—12

Second Quarter

AST: Tucker Golightly 6 run (kick failed) 11:54

AST: Rocky Rub 8 run (run failed) 2:46

MOL: Chase Martin 55 fumble return (kick good) :11

Astoria Statistics

Rushing: Cummings 26-168, Rub 16-34, Golightly 8-34, McMaster 1-8. Passing: Rub 4-7-73-0. Receiving: Woodrich 2-46, Fromwiller 1-19, McMaster 1-8.

Estacada 30, Seaside 14

Seaside 0 0 0 14—14

Estacada 8 16 6 0—30

First Quarter

EST: Cory James 5 run (Waylon Riedel run) 6:26

Second Quarter

EST: James 1 run (Jake Behrman run) 8:28

EST: Caleb McDonald 19 pass from James (W.Riedel run) :09

Third Quarter

EST: Behrman 5 run (run failed) 1:10

Fourth Quarter

SEA: Lawson Talamantez 2 run (Kaleb Bartel kick) 6:44

SEA: Jarred White 30 pass from Carson Kawasoe (Bartel kick) 1:07

Seaside Statistics

Rushing: Bartel 10-70, Talamantez 11-55, Jackson 3-16, Rogien 3-14, Jak.White 1-1, Velazquez 1-0, Westerholm 1-(-1). Passing: Kawasoe 5-14-69-3. Receiving: Jar.White 2-45, Bartel 2-6, Rogien 1-18.

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.