Prep Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
Volleyball — Astoria at Banks, 6:45 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 6:45 p.m.; Warrenton at Rainier, 7 p.m.; Jewell at C.S. Lewis, 6 p.m.; Forks at Ilwaco, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer — Seaside at Yamhill-Carlton, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer — Seaside at Yamhill-Carlton, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Volleyball — Jewell at Livingstone Adventist, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Volleyball — Tillamook at Astoria, 6:30 p.m.; Portland Christian at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Gaston at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.; Naselle at Columbia Adventist, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer — Scappoose at Astoria (LCYSA Field), 6 p.m.
League Standings
VOLLEYBALL
Cowapa (overall)
Valley Catholic 8-2
Tillamook Cheesemakers 3-2
Seaside Seagulls 2-7
Astoria Fishermen 1-4
Banks Braves 1-7
Coastal Range (overall)
Warrenton Warriors 5-3
Clatskanie Tigers 4-1
Willamina Bulldogs 2-0
Rainier Columbians 2-3
Taft Tigers 2-4
Northwest (league records)
Portland Christian 5-2
Gaston Greyounds 4-0
Nestucca Bobcats 4-1
Knappa Loggers 3-1
Faith Bible 2-3
Vernonia Loggers 1-1
Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates 1-3
Mannahouse Christian 1-5
Columbia Christian 0-5
Casco (league records)
Willamette Valley Christian 4-1
St. Paul Buckaroos 3-0
Perrydale Pirates 3-0
Jewell Blue Jays 2-1
Crosshill Christian 2-2
Livingstone Adventist 1-4
C.S. Lewis Academy 0-3
Falls City Mountaineers 0-4
FOOTBALL
Cowapa League (overall)
Astoria Fishermen 2-1
Banks Braves 2-1
Milwaukie Mustangs 2-1
Seaside Seagulls 2-1
Tillamook Cheesemakers 2-1
Valley Catholic Valiants 0-3
District 1-East (overall)
Rainier Columbians 3-0
Warrenton Warriors 2-1
Blanchet Catholic 1-1
Yamhill-Carlton Tigers 1-1
Corbett Cardinals 0-1
Clatskanie Tigers 0-3
Northwest League (overall)
Nestucca Bobcats 3-0
Gaston Greyhounds 3-1
Knappa Loggers 1-1
Vernonia Loggers 1-1
Sheridan Spartans 0-2
Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates —
Astoria 12, Molalla 7
Molalla 0 7 0 0—7
Astoria 0 12 0 0—12
Second Quarter
AST: Tucker Golightly 6 run (kick failed) 11:54
AST: Rocky Rub 8 run (run failed) 2:46
MOL: Chase Martin 55 fumble return (kick good) :11
Astoria Statistics
Rushing: Cummings 26-168, Rub 16-34, Golightly 8-34, McMaster 1-8. Passing: Rub 4-7-73-0. Receiving: Woodrich 2-46, Fromwiller 1-19, McMaster 1-8.
Estacada 30, Seaside 14
Seaside 0 0 0 14—14
Estacada 8 16 6 0—30
First Quarter
EST: Cory James 5 run (Waylon Riedel run) 6:26
Second Quarter
EST: James 1 run (Jake Behrman run) 8:28
EST: Caleb McDonald 19 pass from James (W.Riedel run) :09
Third Quarter
EST: Behrman 5 run (run failed) 1:10
Fourth Quarter
SEA: Lawson Talamantez 2 run (Kaleb Bartel kick) 6:44
SEA: Jarred White 30 pass from Carson Kawasoe (Bartel kick) 1:07
Seaside Statistics
Rushing: Bartel 10-70, Talamantez 11-55, Jackson 3-16, Rogien 3-14, Jak.White 1-1, Velazquez 1-0, Westerholm 1-(-1). Passing: Kawasoe 5-14-69-3. Receiving: Jar.White 2-45, Bartel 2-6, Rogien 1-18.