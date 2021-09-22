Scoreboard: Sept. 23, 2021 The Astorian Gary Henley Author email Sep 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prep Sports ScheduleTHURSDAYVolleyball — Tillamook at Astoria, 6:45 p.m.; Portland Christian at Warrenton, 6:15 p.m.; Gaston at Knappa, 6:45 p.m.Boys Soccer — Scappoose at Astoria (LCYSA Field), 6 p.m.FRIDAYGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterFootball — Astoria at Stayton, 7 p.m.; Seaside at Molalla, 7 p.m.; Sutherlin at Warrenton, 7 p.m.; Eddyville Charter at Jewell, 7 p.m.SATURDAYFootball — Neah-Kah-Nie at Knappa, 2:30 p.m.Boys Soccer — Astoria at Banks, Noon; Seaside at Valley Catholic, NoonGirls Soccer — Banks at Astoria, Noon; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 10 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Football Bank Seaside Valley Noon Schedule Prep Gary Henley Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Gary Henley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you