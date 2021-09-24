Scoreboard: Sept. 25, 2021 The Astorian Gary Henley Author email Sep 24, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prep Sports ScheduleSATURDAYVolleyball — Knappa at Neah-Kah-Nie, 2:30 p.m.Boys Soccer — Astoria at Banks, 10 a.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, noonGirls Soccer — Astoria at Banks, noon; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 10 a.m.TUESDAYGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterVolleyball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 6:45 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 6:45 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft, 5:45 p.m.; Knappa at Columbia Christian, 6:45 p.m.; Falls City at Jewell, 6 p.m.Boys Soccer — Tillamook at Astoria, 7:15 p.m.Girls Soccer — Astoria at Tillamook, 7:15 p.m.; Seaside at Rainier/Clatskanie, 6 p.m.WEDNESDAYVolleyball — Jewell at St. Paul, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Soccer Seaside Tillamook Valley Prep Bank Volleyball Gary Henley Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Gary Henley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you