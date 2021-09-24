Prep Sports Schedule

SATURDAY

Volleyball — Knappa at Neah-Kah-Nie, 2:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer — Astoria at Banks, 10 a.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, noon

Girls Soccer — Astoria at Banks, noon; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY

Volleyball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 6:45 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 6:45 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft, 5:45 p.m.; Knappa at Columbia Christian, 6:45 p.m.; Falls City at Jewell, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer — Tillamook at Astoria, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer — Astoria at Tillamook, 7:15 p.m.; Seaside at Rainier/Clatskanie, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Volleyball — Jewell at St. Paul, 6 p.m.

