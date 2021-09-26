Scoreboard: Sept. 28, 2021 The Astorian Gary Henley Author email Sep 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prep Sports ScheduleTUESDAYVolleyball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 6:45 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 6:45 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft, 5:45 p.m.; Knappa at Columbia Christian, 6:45 p.m.; Falls City at Jewell, 6 p.m.Girls Soccer — Tillamook at Astoria, 5:30 p.m.; Seaside at Rainier/Clatskanie, 6 p.m.Boys Soccer — Tillamook at Astoria, 7:15 p.m.WEDNESDAYVolleyball — Jewell at St. Paul, 6 p.m.FOOTBALLAstoria 8, Stayton 7Astoria 0 0 0 8—8Stayton 0 0 7 0—7Third QuarterSTA: Easton Hughes 2 run (Nick Frith kick) 6:24Fourth QuarterAST: Mikai Tapec 9 pass from Rocky Rub (Luke Cummings from Rub) :59Astoria StatisticsRushing: Cummings 12-76, Golightly 6-38, Rub 14-35, McMaster 2-5. Passing: Rub 8-13-109-1. Receiving: McMaster 6-64, Cummings 1-36, Tapec 1-9.Warrenton 48, Sutherlin 36Sutherlin 6 0 14 16—36Warrenton 14 8 12 14—48First QuarterW: Hordie Bodden Bodden 8 run (run failed)S: Thomas Mentes 5 run (run failed)W: Ethan Caldwell 57 pass from Bodden (Caldwell from Bodden)Second QuarterW: Dawson Little 90 int. return (Joshua Earls from Bodden)Third QuarterW: Bodden 4 run (pass failed)S: Mentes 7 run (run failed)S: Ely Palm 1 run (Kiki Diaz run)W: Bodden 65 run (run failed)Fourth QuarterW: Dylon Atwood 29 run (Damon Campbell run)S: Mentes 4 run (Palm run)W: Earls 17 pass from Bodden (pass failed)S: Mentes 6 run (Adan Diaz run)Football StandingsCowapa League (Overall)Astoria Fishermen 3-1Seaside Gulls 2-1Banks Braves 2-1Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterMilwaukie Mustangs 2-2Tillamook Cheesemakers 2-2Valley Catholic Valiants 0-43A District 1-East (Overall)Rainier Columbians 3-0Warrenton Warriors 2-1Corbett Cardinals 1-1Blanchet Catholic 1-2Yamhill-Carlton Tigers 1-2Clatskanie Tigers 1-22A District 1 (Overall)Nestucca Bobcats 3-0Gaston Greyhounds 3-1Knappa Loggers 2-1Sheridan Spartans 1-2Vernonia Loggers 1-2Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates —OSAA RankingsClass 3A Football1. South Umpqua Lancers2. Warrenton Warriors3. Rainier Columbians4. Junction City Tigers5. Siuslaw Vikings6. Philomath Warriors7. La Pine Hawks8. Corbett Cardinals9. St. Mary's Crusaders10. Santiam Christian EaglesClass 3A Volleyball1. Burns Hilanders2. Santiam Christian Eagles3. Creswell Bulldogs4. Catlin Gabel Eagles5. Scio Loggers6. Horizon Christian Hawks7. Warrenton Warriors8. Amity Warriors9. OES Aardvarks10. La Pine Hawks Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Astoria Fishermen Football Pine Zoology Economics Sport Commerce Hordie Bodden Bodden Tillamook La Thomas Mentes Gary Henley Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Gary Henley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you