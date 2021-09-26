Prep Sports Schedule

TUESDAY

Volleyball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 6:45 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 6:45 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft, 5:45 p.m.; Knappa at Columbia Christian, 6:45 p.m.; Falls City at Jewell, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer — Tillamook at Astoria, 5:30 p.m.; Seaside at Rainier/Clatskanie, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer — Tillamook at Astoria, 7:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Volleyball — Jewell at St. Paul, 6 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Astoria 8, Stayton 7

Astoria 0 0 0 8—8

Stayton 0 0 7 0—7

Third Quarter

STA: Easton Hughes 2 run (Nick Frith kick) 6:24

Fourth Quarter

AST: Mikai Tapec 9 pass from Rocky Rub (Luke Cummings from Rub) :59

Astoria Statistics

Rushing: Cummings 12-76, Golightly 6-38, Rub 14-35, McMaster 2-5. Passing: Rub 8-13-109-1. Receiving: McMaster 6-64, Cummings 1-36, Tapec 1-9.

Warrenton 48, Sutherlin 36

Sutherlin 6 0 14 16—36

Warrenton 14 8 12 14—48

First Quarter

W: Hordie Bodden Bodden 8 run (run failed)

S: Thomas Mentes 5 run (run failed)

W: Ethan Caldwell 57 pass from Bodden (Caldwell from Bodden)

Second Quarter

W: Dawson Little 90 int. return (Joshua Earls from Bodden)

Third Quarter

W: Bodden 4 run (pass failed)

S: Mentes 7 run (run failed)

S: Ely Palm 1 run (Kiki Diaz run)

W: Bodden 65 run (run failed)

Fourth Quarter

W: Dylon Atwood 29 run (Damon Campbell run)

S: Mentes 4 run (Palm run)

W: Earls 17 pass from Bodden (pass failed)

S: Mentes 6 run (Adan Diaz run)

Football Standings

Cowapa League (Overall)

Astoria Fishermen 3-1

Seaside Gulls 2-1

Banks Braves 2-1

Milwaukie Mustangs 2-2

Tillamook Cheesemakers 2-2

Valley Catholic Valiants 0-4

3A District 1-East (Overall)

Rainier Columbians 3-0

Warrenton Warriors 2-1

Corbett Cardinals 1-1

Blanchet Catholic 1-2

Yamhill-Carlton Tigers 1-2

Clatskanie Tigers 1-2

2A District 1 (Overall)

Nestucca Bobcats 3-0

Gaston Greyhounds 3-1

Knappa Loggers 2-1

Sheridan Spartans 1-2

Vernonia Loggers 1-2

Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates —

OSAA Rankings

Class 3A Football

1. South Umpqua Lancers

2. Warrenton Warriors

3. Rainier Columbians

4. Junction City Tigers

5. Siuslaw Vikings

6. Philomath Warriors

7. La Pine Hawks

8. Corbett Cardinals

9. St. Mary's Crusaders

10. Santiam Christian Eagles

Class 3A Volleyball

1. Burns Hilanders

2. Santiam Christian Eagles

3. Creswell Bulldogs

4. Catlin Gabel Eagles

5. Scio Loggers

6. Horizon Christian Hawks

7. Warrenton Warriors

8. Amity Warriors

9. OES Aardvarks

10. La Pine Hawks

