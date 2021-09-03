Scoreboard: Sept. 4, 2021 The Astorian Sep 3, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prep Sports ScheduleTUESDAYVolleyball — Corbett at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Taft at Seaside, 6:30 p.m.; St. Paul at Jewell, 6 p.m.; Naselle at Ocosta, 7 p.m.Girls Soccer — Corbett at Astoria (Volunteer Field), 5 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prep Soccer Schedule Sport Field Volleyball Scoreboard Volunteer Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you