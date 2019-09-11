Prep Sports Schedule

THURSDAY

Volleyball — Rainier at Astoria, 6 p.m.; North Marion at Seaside, 6:30 p.m.; Warrenton at Amity, 6:30 p.m.; Yamhill-Carlton at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer — St. Helens at Astoria, 7:15 p.m.; Seaside at Estacada, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer — Astoria at St. Helens, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football — Astoria at Stayton, 7 p.m.; Marist at Seaside, 7 p.m.; Toledo at Knappa, 7 p.m.; Warrenton at Creswell, 7 p.m.; Jewell at McKenzie, 7 p.m.; Ilwaco at White Salmon, 7 p.m.; Naselle at Chief Leschi, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Volleyball — Astoria at Dallas tournament, TBA; Warrenton at Toledo, noon; Creswell vs. Warrenton, at Toledo, 2 p.m.; Knappa at Vernonia tournament, TBA

Girls Soccer — Marshfield vs. Astoria, at Newport, 11 a.m.

Boys Soccer — Marshfield vs. Astoria, at Newport, 1 p.m.

Cross Country — Logger Elk Run, Jewell, 10:30 a.m.

