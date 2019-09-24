Prep Sports Schedule
THURSDAY
Volleyball — Astoria at Banks, 6:30 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Willamina at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Portland Christian at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.; Perrydale at Jewell, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer — Seaside at Astoria, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer — Seaside at Astoria, 7:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football — Seaside at Astoria, 7 p.m.; Knappa at Warrenton, 7 p.m.; Eddyville Charter at Jewell, 6 p.m.; Mossyrock at Ilwaco, 7 p.m.; Naselle at Taholah, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Cross Country — Nike Portland XC, 8 a.m.
