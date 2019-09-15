Prep Sports Schedule
MONDAY
Boys Soccer — Seaside at Oregon Episcopal, 6:15 p.m.
TUESDAY
Volleyball — Gladstone at Seaside, 5:30 p.m.; Nestucca at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.; Falls City at Jewell, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer — Elmira vs. Astoria, at Wilsonville, 4:30 p.m.; Seaside at Clatskanie, 5 p.m.
Cross Country — Warrenton Wreck Race, Peter Iredale, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Volleyball — Astoria at North Marion, 6 p.m.; Seaside at Corbett, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft, 6 p.m.; Knappa at Portland Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Jewell at C.S. Lewis, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer — Astoria at Westside Christian, 5:30 p.m.; St. Helens at Seaside, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer — Westside Christian at Astoria (LCYSA complex), 5:30 p.m.; Seaside at St. Helens, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Stayton 27, Astoria 19
Astoria 6 0 0 13—19
Stayton 7 13 7 0—27
First Quarter
STA: Logan Classen 48 pass from Ben Rash (Nick Frith kick) 7:57
AST: Tristan Boyle 72 pass from Bo Williams (run failed)
Second Quarter
STA: Rash 14 run (Frith kick)
STA: James Bridge 8 run (Frith kick)
Third Quarter
STA: Bridge 5 run (Frith kick)
Fourth Quarter
AST: 4 pass from Williams (Tony Tumbarello kick)
AST: Ryan Stutznegger 11 run (pass failed)
Marist 35, Seaside 3
Marist 0 7 14 14—35
Seaside 0 3 0 0—3
Second Quarter
MAR: Lucas Tuski 1 run (Ty DePaoli kick)
SEA: Kaleb Bartel 33 FG
Third Quarter
MAR: Tuski 1 run (DePaoli kick)
MAR: Tuski 9 run (DePaoli kick)
Fourth Quarter
MAR: Hagan Stephenson 28 pass from Max Campbell (DePaoli kick)
MAR: Tuski 71 run (DePaoli kick)
Marist Statistics
Rushing: Tuski 25-175, Patterson 6-51, Campbell 1-0. Passing: Campbell 13-20-154-1. Receiving: Stephenson 5-67, Patterson 4-60, Lee 4-27.
Seaside Statistics
Rushing: Black 10-41, Br.Johnson 6-17, Teubner 4-16, Cook 5-14, Starr 2-5, Pugh 3-(-18). Passing: Pugh 4-11-58-2. Receiving: Card 3-27, Br.Johnson 1-31.
Warrenton 47, Creswell 22
Warrenton 12 21 7 7—47
Creswell 0 7 7 8—22
First Quarter
War: Jake Morrow 14 run (kick fail)
War: Morrow 20 run (kick fail)
Second Quarter
War: Devin Jackson 39 run (Kenz Ramsey kick)
War: 80 pass from Morrow (Ramsey kick)
War: Austin Little 31 pass from Morrow (Ramsey kick)
Cre: Kai Apo 25 run (Gabe Hastings kick)
Third Quarter
War: Jackson 3 run (Ramsey kick)
Cre: Apo 56 run (Hastings kick)
Fourth Quarter
War: Jackson 11 run (Ramsey kick)
Cre: Jackson Parker 1 run (Chase Gallegos run)
Warrenton Statistics
Rushing: Jackson 14-125, Morrow 9-69, Breitmeyer 1-19, Atwood 4-17, Earls 1-12, Smith 1-9, Bodden 3-8, Green 2-8. Passing: Morrow 7-13-201-1. Receiving: Little 5-110, Earls 1-11.
Creswell Statistics
Rushing: Apo 13-107, Parker 4-26, Wilson 4-10, Nicol 2-2, Hastings 7-1, Gordon 1-(-14). Passing: Kubishta 1-1-17-0, Apo 0-8-0-1. Receiving: Nicol 1-17, Hastings 1-15.
CROSS COUNTRY
Logger Elk Run
Girls team: Astoria 34, Rainier 42, Vernonia 68, Warrenton 72.
Top 10
1, Sophie Long, Ast, 21:40. 2, Gina Limon, Cla, 22:30. 3, Alex Brown, Unattached, 22:33. 4, Ella Zilli, Ast, 23:16. 5, Sadie Gump, Ver, 23:49. 6, Lindsay Riutta, Ast, 23:53. 7, Jenna Handegard, Ver, 24:27. 8, Chloe Crawford, Rai, 24:36. 9, Peyton Kneeland, Rai, 25:45. 10, Ariana Ojeda, Rai, 26:00.
Boys team: Astoria 40, Knappa 62, Nestucca 81, Vernonia 112, Rainier 118, Warrenton 121, Banks 144.
Top 10
1, Robert Piña-Morton, Kna, 17:57. 2, John Clement, Ast, 18:41. 3, Isaiah Rodriguez, Kna, 18:43. 4, Nikolai Boisvert, Ast, 18:53. 5, Forrest Cooley, War, 19:29. 6, John Colquhon, Ast, 19:34. 7, Levi Hallock, Nes, 19:45.31. 8, Gustavo Camacho, Nes, 19:45.31. 9, Cade Carter, Rai, 19:54. 10, Elias Harding-Coe, Ast, 20:05.
Middle school
Girls team: Astoria 34, Tillamook 58, Vernonia 76, Amity 81, Rainier 142, Taft 152.
Boys team: Astoria 15, Tillamook 52, Rainier 76, Warrenton 111.
