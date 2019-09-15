Prep Sports Schedule

MONDAY

Boys Soccer — Seaside at Oregon Episcopal, 6:15 p.m.

TUESDAY

Volleyball — Gladstone at Seaside, 5:30 p.m.; Nestucca at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.; Falls City at Jewell, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer — Elmira vs. Astoria, at Wilsonville, 4:30 p.m.; Seaside at Clatskanie, 5 p.m.

Cross Country — Warrenton Wreck Race, Peter Iredale, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Volleyball — Astoria at North Marion, 6 p.m.; Seaside at Corbett, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft, 6 p.m.; Knappa at Portland Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Jewell at C.S. Lewis, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer — Astoria at Westside Christian, 5:30 p.m.; St. Helens at Seaside, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer — Westside Christian at Astoria (LCYSA complex), 5:30 p.m.; Seaside at St. Helens, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Stayton 27, Astoria 19

Astoria 6 0 0 13—19

Stayton 7 13 7 0—27

First Quarter

STA: Logan Classen 48 pass from Ben Rash (Nick Frith kick) 7:57

AST: Tristan Boyle 72 pass from Bo Williams (run failed)

Second Quarter

STA: Rash 14 run (Frith kick)

STA: James Bridge 8 run (Frith kick)

Third Quarter

STA: Bridge 5 run (Frith kick)

Fourth Quarter

AST: 4 pass from Williams (Tony Tumbarello kick)

AST: Ryan Stutznegger 11 run (pass failed)

Marist 35, Seaside 3

Marist 0 7 14 14—35

Seaside 0 3 0 0—3

Second Quarter

MAR: Lucas Tuski 1 run (Ty DePaoli kick)

SEA: Kaleb Bartel 33 FG

Third Quarter

MAR: Tuski 1 run (DePaoli kick)

MAR: Tuski 9 run (DePaoli kick)

Fourth Quarter

MAR: Hagan Stephenson 28 pass from Max Campbell (DePaoli kick)

MAR: Tuski 71 run (DePaoli kick)

Marist Statistics

Rushing: Tuski 25-175, Patterson 6-51, Campbell 1-0. Passing: Campbell 13-20-154-1. Receiving: Stephenson 5-67, Patterson 4-60, Lee 4-27.

Seaside Statistics

Rushing: Black 10-41, Br.Johnson 6-17, Teubner 4-16, Cook 5-14, Starr 2-5, Pugh 3-(-18). Passing: Pugh 4-11-58-2. Receiving: Card 3-27, Br.Johnson 1-31.

Warrenton 47, Creswell 22

Warrenton 12 21 7 7—47

Creswell 0 7 7 8—22

First Quarter

War: Jake Morrow 14 run (kick fail)

War: Morrow 20 run (kick fail)

Second Quarter

War: Devin Jackson 39 run (Kenz Ramsey kick)

War: 80 pass from Morrow (Ramsey kick)

War: Austin Little 31 pass from Morrow (Ramsey kick)

Cre: Kai Apo 25 run (Gabe Hastings kick)

Third Quarter

War: Jackson 3 run (Ramsey kick)

Cre: Apo 56 run (Hastings kick)

Fourth Quarter

War: Jackson 11 run (Ramsey kick)

Cre: Jackson Parker 1 run (Chase Gallegos run)

Warrenton Statistics

Rushing: Jackson 14-125, Morrow 9-69, Breitmeyer 1-19, Atwood 4-17, Earls 1-12, Smith 1-9, Bodden 3-8, Green 2-8. Passing: Morrow 7-13-201-1. Receiving: Little 5-110, Earls 1-11.

Creswell Statistics

Rushing: Apo 13-107, Parker 4-26, Wilson 4-10, Nicol 2-2, Hastings 7-1, Gordon 1-(-14). Passing: Kubishta 1-1-17-0, Apo 0-8-0-1. Receiving: Nicol 1-17, Hastings 1-15.

CROSS COUNTRY

Logger Elk Run

Girls team: Astoria 34, Rainier 42, Vernonia 68, Warrenton 72.

Top 10

1, Sophie Long, Ast, 21:40. 2, Gina Limon, Cla, 22:30. 3, Alex Brown, Unattached, 22:33. 4, Ella Zilli, Ast, 23:16. 5, Sadie Gump, Ver, 23:49. 6, Lindsay Riutta, Ast, 23:53. 7, Jenna Handegard, Ver, 24:27. 8, Chloe Crawford, Rai, 24:36. 9, Peyton Kneeland, Rai, 25:45. 10, Ariana Ojeda, Rai, 26:00.

Boys team: Astoria 40, Knappa 62, Nestucca 81, Vernonia 112, Rainier 118, Warrenton 121, Banks 144.

Top 10

1, Robert Piña-Morton, Kna, 17:57. 2, John Clement, Ast, 18:41. 3, Isaiah Rodriguez, Kna, 18:43. 4, Nikolai Boisvert, Ast, 18:53. 5, Forrest Cooley, War, 19:29. 6, John Colquhon, Ast, 19:34. 7, Levi Hallock, Nes, 19:45.31. 8, Gustavo Camacho, Nes, 19:45.31. 9, Cade Carter, Rai, 19:54. 10, Elias Harding-Coe, Ast, 20:05.

Middle school

Girls team: Astoria 34, Tillamook 58, Vernonia 76, Amity 81, Rainier 142, Taft 152.

Boys team: Astoria 15, Tillamook 52, Rainier 76, Warrenton 111.

