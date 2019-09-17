Prep Sports Schedule
THURSDAY
Volleyball — Astoria at North Marion, 6 p.m.; Seaside at Corbett, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft, 6 p.m.; Knappa at Portland Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Jewell at C.S. Lewis, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer — Astoria at Westside Christian, 5:30 p.m.; St. Helens at Seaside, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer — Westside Christian at Astoria (LCYSA complex), 5:30 p.m.; Seaside at St. Helens, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football — Astoria at Estacada, 7 p.m.; Seaside at Gladstone, 7 p.m.; Knappa at Taft, 7 p.m.; Warrenton at Portland Christian, 7 p.m.; Jewell at Alsea, 7 p.m.; Ilwaco at Chief Leschi, 7 p.m.; Tacoma Baptist at Naselle, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Girls Soccer — Cottage Grove at Astoria, 2 p.m.
Boys Soccer — Astoria at Cottage Grove, 2 p.m.
Cross Country — 3-Course Challenge, Camp Rilea, 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.