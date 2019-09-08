PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

MONDAY

Volleyball — Livingstone Adventist at Jewell, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer — Rainier at Seaside, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

Volleyball — Rainier at Warrenton, 3:30 p.m.; Rainier vs. Seaside, at Warrenton, 5:30 p.m.; Seaside at Warrenton, 7:30 p.m.; Knappa at Gaston, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer — Scappoose at Seaside, 7:15 p.m.

Cross Country — Knappa at Amity Invitational, TBA

WEDNESDAY

Volleyball — Jewell at St. Paul, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Volleyball — Rainier at Astoria, 6 p.m.; North Marion at Seaside, 6:30 p.m.; Warrenton at Amity, 6:30 p.m.; Yamhill-Carlton at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer — St. Helens at Astoria, 7:15 p.m.; Seaside at Estacada, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer — Astoria at St. Helens, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Henley 14, Seaside 7

Henley 0 0 7 7—14

Seaside 0 0 7 0—7

Third Quarter

SEA: Jake Black 2 run (Kaleb Bartel kick) 7:01

HEN: Braeden Lawrie 62 pass from Tim Orr (Micah Rasmussen kick) 6:33

Fourth Quarter

HEN: Sam Dixon 55 pass from Orr (Rasmussen kick) 11:48

Henley Statistics

Rushing: O'Connor 13-62, Tacchini 9-27, Sreniawski 2-6, Orr 2-(-11). Passing: Orr 9-16-177-1. Receiving: Dixon 4-95, Lawrie 1-62, O'Connor 1-7, Tacchini 1-6, J.Northcutt 1-5, Orr 1-2.

Seaside Statistics

Rushing: Black 20-78, Cook 6-19, Pugh 6-14, Teubner 2-11, Br.Johnson 5-4. Passing: Pugh 5-14-94-1, Kawasoe 1-2-5-0. Receiving: Br.Johnson 3-87, Rich 1-5, Hagman 1-4, Card 1-3.

Scappoose 41, Astoria 13

Scappoose 6 7 14 14—41

Astoria 0 0 6 7—13

First Quarter

SCP: Jakobi Kessi 4 run (run fail) 7:01

Second Quarter

SCP: Josh Rice 34 run (Cade McDonald kick) 3:53

Third Quarter

SCP: Rice 47 run (McDonald kick) 11:47

AST: Tristan Boyle recover fumble in end zone (kick fail) 7:18

SCP: Kawika Napaa 3 run (McDonald kick) 5:10

Fourth Quarter

AST: Boyle 8 pass from Ryan Stutznegger (Tony Tumbarello kick) 10:39

SCP: Luke McNabb 40 run (McDonald kick) 8:50

SCP: Kessi 57 run (McDonald kick) 4:24

Scappoose Statistics

Rushing: Rice 12-170, Kessi 7-82, McNabb 3-37, Napaa 5-19, Holcomb 1-16, Kramer 1-6, Maclachlan 1-5, Johnson 2-2. Passing: Kessi 10-13-72-1, McNabb 3-8-13-1. Receiving: Anicker 4-34, Rice 2-19, Kramer 2-13, Johnson 2-10, Lite 1-5, Morkert 1-5, Greiner 1-(-1).

Astoria Statistics

Rushing: Moore 3-57, Stutznegger 16-17, Boyle 1-9, Stenblom 6-(-7). Passing: Stenblom 17-29-135-4, Stutznegger 1-1-8-0, Rub 0-1-0-0. Receiving: Stutznegger 4-37, Moore 4-34, Boyle 4-30, Colvin 3-31, Patterson 1-6, Dietrich 1-4, Feldman 1-1.

Yamhill-Carlton 49, Warrenton 34

Yamhill-C 14 7 14 14—49

Warrenton 7 7 14 6—34

First Quarter

YC: Jaime Garcia 7 run (kick good)

WAR: Austin Little 48 pass from Jake Morrow (Kenz Ramsey kick)

YC: Garcia 6 run (kick good)

Second Quarter

WAR: Josh Earls 20 pass from Morrow (Ramsey kick)

YC: 1 run (kick good)

Third Quarter

YC: 56 pass (kick good)

WAR: Little 6 pass from Morrow (Ramsey kick)

YC: Garcia 56 run (kick good)

WAR: 15 pass from Morrow (Ramsey kick)

Fourth Quarter

YC: Luis Rivas 63 pass from Garcia (kick good)

WAR: 10 run (kick fail)

YC: Garcia 10 run (kick good)

Warrenton Leaders

Rushing: Morrow 13-45. Passing: Morrow 20-31-283-1. Receiving: Little 10-193.

