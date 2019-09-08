PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
MONDAY
Volleyball — Livingstone Adventist at Jewell, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer — Rainier at Seaside, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Volleyball — Rainier at Warrenton, 3:30 p.m.; Rainier vs. Seaside, at Warrenton, 5:30 p.m.; Seaside at Warrenton, 7:30 p.m.; Knappa at Gaston, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer — Scappoose at Seaside, 7:15 p.m.
Cross Country — Knappa at Amity Invitational, TBA
WEDNESDAY
Volleyball — Jewell at St. Paul, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Volleyball — Rainier at Astoria, 6 p.m.; North Marion at Seaside, 6:30 p.m.; Warrenton at Amity, 6:30 p.m.; Yamhill-Carlton at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer — St. Helens at Astoria, 7:15 p.m.; Seaside at Estacada, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer — Astoria at St. Helens, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Henley 14, Seaside 7
Henley 0 0 7 7—14
Seaside 0 0 7 0—7
Third Quarter
SEA: Jake Black 2 run (Kaleb Bartel kick) 7:01
HEN: Braeden Lawrie 62 pass from Tim Orr (Micah Rasmussen kick) 6:33
Fourth Quarter
HEN: Sam Dixon 55 pass from Orr (Rasmussen kick) 11:48
Henley Statistics
Rushing: O'Connor 13-62, Tacchini 9-27, Sreniawski 2-6, Orr 2-(-11). Passing: Orr 9-16-177-1. Receiving: Dixon 4-95, Lawrie 1-62, O'Connor 1-7, Tacchini 1-6, J.Northcutt 1-5, Orr 1-2.
Seaside Statistics
Rushing: Black 20-78, Cook 6-19, Pugh 6-14, Teubner 2-11, Br.Johnson 5-4. Passing: Pugh 5-14-94-1, Kawasoe 1-2-5-0. Receiving: Br.Johnson 3-87, Rich 1-5, Hagman 1-4, Card 1-3.
Scappoose 41, Astoria 13
Scappoose 6 7 14 14—41
Astoria 0 0 6 7—13
First Quarter
SCP: Jakobi Kessi 4 run (run fail) 7:01
Second Quarter
SCP: Josh Rice 34 run (Cade McDonald kick) 3:53
Third Quarter
SCP: Rice 47 run (McDonald kick) 11:47
AST: Tristan Boyle recover fumble in end zone (kick fail) 7:18
SCP: Kawika Napaa 3 run (McDonald kick) 5:10
Fourth Quarter
AST: Boyle 8 pass from Ryan Stutznegger (Tony Tumbarello kick) 10:39
SCP: Luke McNabb 40 run (McDonald kick) 8:50
SCP: Kessi 57 run (McDonald kick) 4:24
Scappoose Statistics
Rushing: Rice 12-170, Kessi 7-82, McNabb 3-37, Napaa 5-19, Holcomb 1-16, Kramer 1-6, Maclachlan 1-5, Johnson 2-2. Passing: Kessi 10-13-72-1, McNabb 3-8-13-1. Receiving: Anicker 4-34, Rice 2-19, Kramer 2-13, Johnson 2-10, Lite 1-5, Morkert 1-5, Greiner 1-(-1).
Astoria Statistics
Rushing: Moore 3-57, Stutznegger 16-17, Boyle 1-9, Stenblom 6-(-7). Passing: Stenblom 17-29-135-4, Stutznegger 1-1-8-0, Rub 0-1-0-0. Receiving: Stutznegger 4-37, Moore 4-34, Boyle 4-30, Colvin 3-31, Patterson 1-6, Dietrich 1-4, Feldman 1-1.
Yamhill-Carlton 49, Warrenton 34
Yamhill-C 14 7 14 14—49
Warrenton 7 7 14 6—34
First Quarter
YC: Jaime Garcia 7 run (kick good)
WAR: Austin Little 48 pass from Jake Morrow (Kenz Ramsey kick)
YC: Garcia 6 run (kick good)
Second Quarter
WAR: Josh Earls 20 pass from Morrow (Ramsey kick)
YC: 1 run (kick good)
Third Quarter
YC: 56 pass (kick good)
WAR: Little 6 pass from Morrow (Ramsey kick)
YC: Garcia 56 run (kick good)
WAR: 15 pass from Morrow (Ramsey kick)
Fourth Quarter
YC: Luis Rivas 63 pass from Garcia (kick good)
WAR: 10 run (kick fail)
YC: Garcia 10 run (kick good)
Warrenton Leaders
Rushing: Morrow 13-45. Passing: Morrow 20-31-283-1. Receiving: Little 10-193.
