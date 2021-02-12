Triston Scott, Warrenton
 Hailey Hoffman

The latest signing period saw one local student-athlete committing to his college of choice.

Warrenton senior lineman Triston Scott will continue his football career at Pacific University in Forest Grove, he announced Feb. 4. Scott was recruited as a defensive lineman for the Boxers, who are coming off a 4-6 season in 2019.

Regionally, Banks led the Cowapa League with four athletes making commitments to colleges, while Clatskanie had three athletes sign letters of intent, including basketball players Shelby Blodgett and Olivia Sprague, who will both attend Oregon Tech.

2021-22

College commitments

WARRENTON

Triston Scott, Pacific football

BANKS

Tyler Exline, Eastern Oregon football

Riley Harbaugh, Wisconsin-Superior baseball

Ramsey Hering, Eastern Oregon football

Jessica Stewart, Dean (MA) College softball

CLATSKANIE

Shelby Blodgett, Oregon Tech basketball

Alexis Smith, Lower Columbia softball

Olivia Sprague, Oregon Tech basketball/softball

RAINIER

Kyla Cook, Lower Columbia softball

Brayden Marcum, Lower Columbia baseball

VALLEY CATHOLIC

Zoe Beale, Wagner (NY) College fencing

Maddie Klopcic, Pacific Lutheran volleyball

Josie Napoli, Pacific Lutheran basketball

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.