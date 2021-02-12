The latest signing period saw one local student-athlete committing to his college of choice.
Warrenton senior lineman Triston Scott will continue his football career at Pacific University in Forest Grove, he announced Feb. 4. Scott was recruited as a defensive lineman for the Boxers, who are coming off a 4-6 season in 2019.
Regionally, Banks led the Cowapa League with four athletes making commitments to colleges, while Clatskanie had three athletes sign letters of intent, including basketball players Shelby Blodgett and Olivia Sprague, who will both attend Oregon Tech.
2021-22
College commitments
WARRENTON
Triston Scott, Pacific football
BANKS
Tyler Exline, Eastern Oregon football
Riley Harbaugh, Wisconsin-Superior baseball
Ramsey Hering, Eastern Oregon football
Jessica Stewart, Dean (MA) College softball
CLATSKANIE
Shelby Blodgett, Oregon Tech basketball
Alexis Smith, Lower Columbia softball
Olivia Sprague, Oregon Tech basketball/softball
RAINIER
Kyla Cook, Lower Columbia softball
Brayden Marcum, Lower Columbia baseball
VALLEY CATHOLIC
Zoe Beale, Wagner (NY) College fencing
Maddie Klopcic, Pacific Lutheran volleyball
Josie Napoli, Pacific Lutheran basketball