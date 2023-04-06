Abby Nofield, Seaside

Abby Nofield, Seaside

 Abby Nofield

Abby Nofield, Seaside

Sports: Soccer (all-league), basketball (all-league), softball (all-league)

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.