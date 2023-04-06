Abby Nofield, Seaside
Sports: Soccer (all-league), basketball (all-league), softball (all-league)
Favorite sports moment: “This basketball season when we went to the Junction City Tournament and won the whole tournament. We were all so excited and it was just the beginning of an amazing season. Then we came home the next week and got third in the Holiday Classic. There was no better feeling.”
Where do you see yourself in five years?: “I hope that I will be continuing my schooling to become a nurse with either my master's or doctorate. I am planning on attending Linfield next fall and I'm so excited.”
Favorite team road trips: “When we went to Klamath Falls this winter for our basketball playoff game against Mazama. We had the time of our lives, had the most amazing house together, and then it snowed and we got stuck in K-Falls and couldn't come home the day we had planned. But we went sledding down an amazing hill on a golf course and had so much fun. My other favorites were when we went to Mazama last year for softball and Hidden Valley this year. Both times we stayed at amazing places, got to spend amazing time with teammates, and we all had so much fun no matter the outcomes of the games.”
Favorite pregame music: “My music taste is all over the place, depending on the game and the sport. For really important games or big games, I love to listen to Dolly Parton and Hank Williams Jr., and then throw in some Miley Cyrus. It just gets my mind right and reminds me that having fun is the most important part. For basketball, we were all obsessed with the song ‘New Girl’ by $mitty and we would blast it and sing any chance we got.”
Nickname: “My whole life my teammates have called me ‘AJ’ or ‘Abby Jane,’ but lately it has evolved to 'Abatha' or 'Abraham.' I don't know why, but we all have funny nicknames for each other.”
Funniest teammate: “Hands down my funniest teammate is Kaylee Snyder. She is one of my longest teammates and friends, and such an incredible athlete and person. She NEVER fails to make you laugh, even in the toughest of situations and is just such an incredible person too. Her jokes are top notch and you can't help but smile when she's around.”
Most influential coach: “The most influential coach I've ever had was Staci Miethe for softball. Softball has always been my biggest passion. Staci helped me find my passion, learn skill, find my voice, and show me how to use it. She knows the game inside and out and I aspire to be half as knowledgeable as she is.”
Advice to young teammates: “My advice to young teammates is to play every game like it's your last. Leave it all on the field, and at the end of the day know that you will remember more about your teammates and the memories you made than the scores of your games. Enjoy every second. Four years flies.”