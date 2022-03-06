Favorite sports moment: My freshman year when we beat Rainier (in volleyball) at their home gym for the first time in 30 years, in the district tournament, while our student section was chanting “this is our house,” and my senior setter Claire Bussert jumped on me and we fell to the ground while being swarmed by the student section!
Where I see myself in five years: I hope that I am done with school forever, living my best life with a job that I love doing.
Favorite road trips: All softball/baseball bus rides. We crank the speaker in the back of the bus and sing karaoke.
Favorite pre-game music: Pop throwbacks in volleyball season, Rap in basketball season and Country in softball season.
Most influential coach or teacher: My mom (Warrenton volleyball and softball coach Staci Miethe). She is the hardest coach on me for sure, but also my biggest supporter and wants to see me succeed more than anyone. She doesn’t give up, even if there’s no way we could win she still has hope and competes like it’s a tied game every point.
Advice for younger teammates: Don’t be afraid to mess up and make mistakes. Play every game like it’s your last one, because the four years goes by way too fast, and when it’s over you don’t want to have any regrets.