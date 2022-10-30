The Astorian
Caleigh Peterson, Astoria
No. 18
Sports: Soccer, basketball (all-league), golf (all-league)
Favorite sports moment: “My favorite sports moment has to be when the basketball team last year was playing Banks for the title in league, and we made a comeback into overtime. Even though we lost the game, it showed we as a team have heart and won’t give up.”
Where you see yourself in five years: “I see myself in five years as a Grand Canyon graduate, somewhere with warm weather, beginning my professional career after college.”
Favorite road trips: “My favorite road trip — which really isn’t a road trip — would be the trip to Hawaii my Grandpa Dan took my family and I on. It was an amazing experience, and I was able to learn about the Hawaiian culture.”
Favorite pregame music: “My favorite pregame music would have to be any song by Eminem.”
Most influential coach or teacher: “Ashley Flukinger. She coached me in my middle school years, and she was able to really emphasize my love for basketball. I would have to say those years were the most fun and I was able to grow and learn from her.”
Any advice for young teammates?: “My advice for my teammates would be to never take sports so seriously. I love the sports I play, but in my previous years I have put way too much pressure on my shoulders as a high school athlete. I believed I was defined by my success, which is not the case. Sports were made to be fun. Allow the fun times to be there or you will lose the love.”
