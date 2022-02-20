Cash Corder, Senior Spotlight

Sports: Basketball, baseball

Forward / No. 21

Favorite sports moment: My sophomore year, when we made a 20-plus point comeback playing Marist. I hit a 3 to go in to overtime and we ended up winning.

Where you see yourself in five years: Either playing college basketball or working some type of trade.

Favorite road trips: Sunriver with my family.

Favorite pregame music: Hip hop.

Most influential coach or teacher: My dad.

Advice for young teammates?: Don’t take it for granted. It goes by quicker than you think.

