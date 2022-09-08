Connelly Fromwiller, Astoria
No. 9
Sports: Football, basketball, baseball
Favorite Sports Moment: “Being tied with Seaside during our third matchup (last) baseball season and hitting a walkoff line drive into center field, and having the team clear the dugout and celebrating with me in the infield. Definitely a moment I will never forget!”
Where you see yourself in five years: “I see myself either just graduating college, or in a job after a trade school/apprenticeship.”
Favorite road trip: “Definitely to eastern Oregon, to a cabin my family has on the Snake River. The weather is always hot, we get out behind the boat to waterski and wakeboard, and it is cool to see the place where both my parents grew up, and to see family as well.”
Favorite pre-game music: “My favorite genre pre-game is definitely hip-hop/rap or some hard rock, because it puts you in the right mood to go compete. Some artists I listen to a lot are Drake, Lil Baby, and always gotta have some AC/DC and Guns N' Roses ready to go.”
Most influential coach or teacher: “Probably my dad. He has always been my first teacher and will always be my inspiration. He really encourages me to work as hard as I can in sports, being my head baseball coach, and assistant coach in football. I also have to shout-out coach Alex Eterno. He has always pushed me to put in the extra work after practices everyday, and he has a way of inspiring kids that makes you WANT to work hard.”
Advice for young teammates?: “Some advice for young teammates would just be to enjoy every moment of sports you have. It goes by way too fast.”
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
