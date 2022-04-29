Jarred White, Seaside

 Becky White

Sports: Football (all-league), basketball (all-league), baseball (outfielder/pitcher).

Favorite sports moment: Comeback against Philomath (Seaside's 62-61 win in last season's state quarterfinal round).

Favorite road trips: Basketball playoff trip to Marshfield and baseball trip to Medford.

Favorite pre-game music: 21 Savage.

Most influential coach or teacher: Bill Westerholm.

