Jase Junes, Astoria
No. 10
Sports: Football, basketball, baseball
Favorite sports moment: “So far, my favorite moment of the season is when I caught the touchdown pass against St. Helens.”
Where you see yourself in five years: “I see myself in five years becoming a lineman, while trying to explore the world a little more.”
Favorite road trips: “My favorite road trip is when my friends and I went to Bend to watch the Astoria girls basketball team for the weekend, staying in an Airbnb, while also exploring the area.”
Favorite pre-game music: “My favorite pre-game music is classic rock and roll.”
Most influential coach or teacher: “The most influential coach I’ve had has been Jeff Hawkins. He coached many sports I’ve played growing up, pushing me and my teammates to be the best.”
Any advice for young teammates?: “The best advice I could give is to just have fun while trying your hardest, pushing your team to be better.”
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
