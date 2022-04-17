Favorite sports moment: My favorite sports moment has to be every home game at the old Seaside High School, when the girls basketball team would cheer the fight song before going out on the court. It really meant a lot because singing the song as a team brought the feeling of unity and got us in game mode.
Where you see yourself in five years: I hope to be graduated from college, exploring the field of environmental science and going on fun adventures.
Favorite road trips: My favorite road trip was to High Life (Adventures) with my basketball team after my junior season. Hands down that was one of the best adventures ever.
Most influential coach or teacher: It’s a tough decision, but I would have to say it was my AAU coach, Frank Luzaich. From fifth to eighth grade he was my first Portland traveling coach, and he is the one that helped me truly fall in love with the game of basketball. He helped me build my confidence as a player and helped elevate my game and the way I see the court.
Advice for young teammates: Even if there’s a practice you just don’t want to be at, or feel like you can skip that day, don’t. Playing high school sports doesn’t last forever. There is a clock on how many times you get to lace up your cleats, or step on the court. Never take it for granted or think there is always next season, because if Covid has taught us one thing, it's that nothing is guaranteed.