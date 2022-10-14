Reese Clark, Seaside
The Astorian
Sports: Cross country, track
Favorite sports moment: “My favorite sports moment is going to meets in general, with my team.”
Where you see yourself in five years: “In five years I see myself being done with college, pursuing a job of my choice.”
Favorite road trips: “My favorite road trip was with my best friend Bella, and we went to the Sandy River.”
Favorite pre-race music: “My favorite pre-race music is rap or R&B.”
Most influential coach or teacher: “The most influential coach I’ve had is my current cross country coach, Mr. (Brett) Duer. He has taught our team how to work hard and be a family to each other.”
Any advice for young teammates?: “My advice for young teammates is to make sure you are having fun with your sport. Also, enjoying the time with the people around you.”
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
