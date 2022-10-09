Sports: Football (all-league), basketball, baseball (all-league)
Favorite sports moment: “Last year when we were playing in the summer league baseball tournament, and I hit back-to-back home runs. We ended up winning the tournament!”
Where you see yourself in five years: “I see myself five years from now hopefully graduating from college and continuing my baseball career at a higher level.”
Favorite road trips: “My favorite road trips are definitely going to Idaho and Wyoming while hunting with my dad. Those long highway drives and the old talks are just a different feeling.”
Favorite pregame music: “My favorite pregame music would be a genre of rock. It gets me fired up to play and gets my head in the right mindset. AC/DC just gives you those pregame feelings before walking out on that field.”
Most influential coach or teacher: “The most influential coach that I have had is my dad. He has taught me everything I know and has helped me become the person I am. His strive and work ethic he puts into life every day encourages me to be just like him. From the start of T-ball to now I give everything to him and respect what he has done to help me where I am at today.”
Any advice for young teammates?: “Enjoy every moment, take it one step at a time, and compete. You will get your opportunity, work hard for what you want, and don’t give up. Never take it for granted.”