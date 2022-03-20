Tenley Matteucci, Astoria

First base, No. 14

Sports: Volleyball, softball

Favorite sports moment: When I found out that I had one of the highest batting averages my freshman year, and being a starting varsity player for softball.

Where I see myself in five years: I see myself coaching softball for a Little League, or even being a dental assistant somewhere.

Favorite road trips: My favorite road trip was when the volleyball team traveled to Coos Bay for a huge tournament.

Favorite pregame music: Favorite pregame music is stuff that really pumps me up and gets me in a hyped mindset.

Most influential coach or teacher: Most influential coaches would be Junior Israel, Lou Marconeri, Dale Hirahara.

Advice for younger teammates: My advice would be keep up the hard work and follow your dreams, and when the going gets tough, dig in and play harder.

