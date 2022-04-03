Zander Moha, Warrenton

Zander Moha, Warrenton

 Moha family

Zander Moha, Warrenton

Sports: Cross country (district champion), basketball (all-league), track

Favorite sports moment: Winning cross country district championship (finishing first in the 2021 race in 16 minutes, 25 seconds).

Where you see yourself in five years: Done with my bachelor's degree and establishing a business career.

Favorite road trips: Driving to Eugene for state cross country.

Favorite pre-game music: Warrenton High School pep band.

Most influential coach or teacher: Coach (Josh) Fry and coach Hayley (Espelund-Rogers).

Any advice for young teammates?: Keep working hard and practicing to reach your goals.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.