Six-year-old Cole Clayton of Svensen recently put his victory stamp on the 2020 Pac West Motocross championship.
In a series of events held in Oregon and Washington over the summer, Clayton compiled 304 total points to secure the championship in the 50 air-cooled LTD BEG (50cc limited engine, beginner) division.
Tucker Messer of Stanwood, Washington was a distant second with 272 points.
Clayton, who turned six on Sept. 17, accepted the championship trophy at an awards banquet last weekend.
Clayton won the Round 4 event, July 11 at the Albany Motocross Park to earn 50 big points in the overall standings.
His last race (Round 8) was Oct. 4 at the Grays Harbor off-road vehicle track, where he placed sixth overall to earn 30 points in the second part of a doubleheader weekend.
A day earlier, Clayton was fourth in his class, and also had a fourth-place showing Aug. 16, also at Grays Harbor.
Over the summer, he competed in eight events in the same division, with four podium appearances. Clayton was also 13th in the 51 (age 4-6) limited and 22nd in the 51 (age 4-8) open division.
In addition to the Pac West Championship, Clayton also won the AMA National Amateur Championship in Washougal (Washington) Motocross Park in August.
Clayton's motorbike is a 2005 KTM (Kronreif, Trunkenpolz, Mattighofen) Mini Adventure, an Austrian-brand motorcycle.
Cole “lives and breathes dirt bikes,” said his father, Brandon Clayton. “He has been riding since he was two-and-a-half years old,” riding for sponsor L&D Race Tech of Warrenton, with help from Alfonse Excavating, Jasper Farms, Clayton Builders, “and mom and dad,” he said.
The Claytons plan on heading to Arizona for the AMA Arizona Open in December, when Cole will compete for a No. 1 plate in the age 4-6 limited class. He will also take part in the Woodland (Washington) MX Park Winter series, starting this weekend.
“He wants to be a professional rider when he gets older,” said Brandon. “His favorite place to ride is grandma and grandpa's.”
Cole, who enjoys “dirt bikes, his dogs and ice cream,” lists the Horn Rapids Motorsports Complex in Richland, Washington, as his favorite track.
