WARRENTON — The game ended in near darkness, but there's a lot of brightness on the horizon for the Astoria girls soccer team.
The Lady Fishermen were officially one of the first teams to usher in the 2021 spring sports season and a return to play for the Oregon School Activities Association, following a nearly year-long break due to COVID-19 restrictions.
And with players still returning to game shape, Astoria finished Monday's season opener with more leg cramps than Tillamook goals, as the Fishermen hustled past the Cheesemakers on both ends of the field for a 4-2 victory.
Astoria senior Elle Espelien scored the hat trick with three goals in the first half, junior Karen Jimenez added the fourth, and Lady Fish goalkeeper Shelby Rasmussen made several saves to help Astoria get the win.
Espelien scored her first goal on a direct free kick from 25 yards out, lifting the ball over a Tillamook wall and placing the ball perfectly into the upper net.
She scored her second goal in the 15th minute, before Crystal Hernandez countered with Tillamook's first goal.
Espelien made it 3-1 on a close-range goal in the 31st minute, and one minute later Astoria junior Karen Jiminez scored to push the lead to 4-1.
The Fishermen are scheduled to host Valley Catholic Wednesday at CMH Field, the first of two battles between the Cowapa League favorites.