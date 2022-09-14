The Astoria boys soccer program was just over 12 minutes away from its first win in almost three years, but St. Helens rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force a 2-2 tie in a Cowapa League contest Tuesday at CMH Field.
Astoria's last victory was Oct. 17, 2019 (a 3-1 decision over Banks). The Fishermen did not field a varsity team in 2020-21, and last year's team was 0-12-1, with a lone tie against Banks.
In Tuesday's match, Beck Olson's goal gave the Fishermen a 1-0 halftime lead. Following an Astoria corner kick in the fourth minute of the second half, the Lions knocked the ball into their own goal off a shot by Astoria's Owen Williams inside the six-yard box.
The first St. Helens goal came 11:41 into the second half, and the Lions scored the tying goal off a free kick from 30 yards out with just 12:07 left.
Astoria still had several scoring opportunities in the final four minutes, but a breakaway attempt was stopped by the St. Helens goalkeeper, who also made a diving save off a header following an Astoria corner kick seconds later.
Astoria's Walker Steele had the final chance, but his shot attempt with under a minute remaining was just outside the left post.
"I was pleased with the boys' energy and play," said Astoria coach Lee Cain, whose team is "steadily improving each game as we sort out positional play. It was frustrating to lose Cam (Schauermann) to a soft red (card), but it was a learning experience."
At Tillamook, the Cheesemakers scored a 2-1 win over Seaside. Tillamook remains in first in the Cowapa standings at 3-0.
Girls Soccer
Astoria 2, Estacada 2
In nonleague girls soccer at Estacada, Astoria and the Rangers played to a 2-2 tie.
With two goals by Eva Espelien, the Fishermen led the entire game until the final six minutes, when the Rangers tallied their two goals.