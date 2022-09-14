The Astoria boys soccer program was just over 12 minutes away from its first win in almost three years, but St. Helens rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force a 2-2 tie in a Cowapa League contest Tuesday at CMH Field.

Astoria's last victory was Oct. 17, 2019 (a 3-1 decision over Banks). The Fishermen did not field a varsity team in 2020-21, and last year's team was 0-12-1, with a lone tie against Banks.

