Clatsop Clash week opened Wednesday night at Broadway Field, where the Astoria girls soccer team posted a 4-1 win over Seaside in the final regular season game of the shortened season for both teams.
Astoria finishes 7-2, while the Gulls (3-5-1) honored three players (Dawnielle Fenton, Yaritza Martinez and Emily Philbrook) on Senior Night.
As for the game, the Lady Fishermen had all they would need just one minute, 19 seconds in.
Astoria junior Maddie Sisley gained control of a ball in the penalty area, carried it left towards the end line, and placed a shot to the far post for the game’s first score.
Ten minutes later, another shot on goal by Sisley deflected off the cross bar, and a free kick attempt was wide right.
A physical first half saw several players leave the field with injuries, while Sisley was knocked down twice, drawing a yellow card and a red card on the Gulls.
“The kids tend to get a little more physical and put more into it when it’s Seaside,” said Astoria coach Tim Fastabend.
The second foul came in the penalty box, and resulted in a penalty kick for teammate Karen Jimenez, whose goal gave Astoria a two-nil lead with 1:57 left in the first half.
Sisley added two more goals in the second half (one assisted by Darby McCleary) for her second straight hat trick, and the Gulls added a late goal to avoid the shutout.
Sisley may take on an even bigger scoring role next fall.
“I don’t know whether to bring her up or leave her in the back,” Fastabend said. “We have a strong group of freshmen coming in, and Maddie is doing really well.”
The Lady Fishermen lose six seniors, including Espelien, Emma Biederman, Haley Kelley, Erin Mullins, Lilly Randall and keeper Shelby Rasmussen, who recorded five shutouts in goal in the last seven games.