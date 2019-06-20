The Lower Columbia Youth Soccer Associations's “Camp Kick-A-Lot” officially kicks off July 15 at the Warrenton Soccer Complex on Ridge Road.
Registration is open for the annual summer camp of the LCYSA.
The camp offers great experience for beginning and intermediate players. Groups of players are matched with skilled and energetic counselors and get to move through a series of fun games and skills development. The camp is for players entering grades one through eight in the fall of 2019.
The two-week camp is separated into two sessions.
Week 1 runs July 15-19, from 2-5 p.m. each day. Week 2 is scheduled for July 22-26, 4-7 p.m.
Cost to attend the camp for one week is $75 for early registration, $90 for late registration.
For two weeks, cost is $120 for early registration, and $135 for late registration.
Early registration ends July 2. Campers who attend both weeks receive a soccer ball.
Camp Kick-a-lot features a “theme day” for each day of the camp, with emphasis on skills and fundamentals. Games and snacks are also offered daily.
For more information or questions, send an email to: gagnoncrew@charter.net, or call 503-717-2506.
