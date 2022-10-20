The defenses were on display Thursday night at CMH Field, where the Astoria boys and girls soccer teams hosted a pair of Clatsop Clash rematch games with Seaside.

The results, after 160 total minutes of soccer: the Seaside boys defeated Astoria 1-0, for the Gulls' 10th straight win over the Fishermen; and it was a defensive standoff in the girls' game, which ended in a 0-0 tie — the seventh scoreless tie in the series since 2010.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.