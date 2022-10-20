The defenses were on display Thursday night at CMH Field, where the Astoria boys and girls soccer teams hosted a pair of Clatsop Clash rematch games with Seaside.
The results, after 160 total minutes of soccer: the Seaside boys defeated Astoria 1-0, for the Gulls' 10th straight win over the Fishermen; and it was a defensive standoff in the girls' game, which ended in a 0-0 tie — the seventh scoreless tie in the series since 2010.
In a battle for second place in the Cowapa League standings behind Scappoose, the Lady Fishermen took the tie to remain in second with a 4-1-2 mark, just ahead of Seaside's 4-2-3. (Astoria was scheduled to play a makeup game Friday at St. Helens).
Both teams were not without golden opportunities on offense.
Astoria's Eva Espelien had two breakaway chances in the first half, but missed a shot attempt by inches on her first, and her second shot was stopped by Seaside goalkeeper Abygale Brien.
Astoria's Pele Starr-Hollow also had shot opportunities knocked down by Brien, while a penalty kick by Seaside with 15:31 left in the game sailed over the cross bar.
Other than that, Astoria's back line of Danielle Dugan, Caleigh Peterson and Ashley Sisley, and Seaside defenders Sarah Brown, Ella Brenden and Abby Nofield kept the scoreboard at 0-0.
Gulls 1, Fishermen 0
In the boys' Clash, the only goal of the entire night was scored by Seaside's Kaden Burch, on a penalty kick at the 34:38 mark of the first half.
The Gulls dominated time of possession and shots on goal (13-4) in the first half, while Astoria goalkeeper Salvador Wienecke made five big saves in the first 40 minutes, and four more in the second half.
Seaside's defense did not allow a single Astoria shot on goal in the second half, as the Fishermen were coming off their first win of the season earlier in the week.