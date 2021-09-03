Soccer: Early score leads Astoria past Estacada The Astorian Gary Henley Author email Sep 3, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It took the Astoria girls soccer team just 40 seconds to score their first goal of the season.And it happened to be the only goal of the game Thursday at Estacada, where the Lady Fishermen posted a 1-0 win over the Rangers.Less than a minute into the contest, senior Maddie Sisley took the ball down the right side of the field and crossed it back into the left side of the net for a quick 1-nil lead.Sisley suffered an injury and left the game 20 minutes later but will return when Astoria hosts Corbett next week.Karen Jiminez also had shots on goal for the Fishermen who struggled later in the game due to the 85-degree heat.Astoria’s Avery Beiderman added a few good saves in center back position, while freshman Audrey Cereghino posted the shutout in goal.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletter“Overall we played well and got our first win in the books,” said Astoria coach Tim Fastabend. “Still lots of work to do, but looking forward to a great season.”Estacada 8, Astoria 1It was a rough return to the pitch for the Astoria boys soccer program.Playing their first varsity game since 2019, the Fishermen opened the 2021 season at Estacada, where the Rangers built a 5-0 halftime lead on their way to an 8-1 win.The Fishermen scored their lone goal 12 minutes into the second half, on an unassisted breakaway for Kyler Woodrich. Astoria hosts Milwaukie Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Astoria Fishermen Estacada Sport Football Goal Game Field Maddie Sisley Gary Henley Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Gary Henley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you