The La Grande girls soccer team made a nearly 700-mile round trip worthwhile, with a 1-0 win over Seaside in a nonleague contest Wednesday at Broadway Field.
The Tigers were coming off a 7-0 win over a team from Payette, Idaho over two weeks ago, but La Grande had a much tougher time scoring against the Gulls.
Seaside goalkeeper Abygale Brien made sure of that, making several big-time saves to keep the Gulls within striking distance.
La Grande scored the game's lone goal deep into the 33rd minute of the first half, when Tiger sophomore Paige Allen ran onto a ball and finished from close range.
Seaside had just one shot on goal in the first half, none in the second.
The Tigers added seven shots on goal in the final 40 minutes, but six were saved by Brien, who made two spectacular diving saves in a five-second span in the 54th minute.
The Gulls remain at home for games vs. Riverdale (Sept. 13) and Rainier/Clatskanie (Sept. 21).
Milwaukie 3, Astoria 0
The mid-90's degree heat took a toll on the players from the coast Tuesday afternoon in Milwaukie, where the Astoria girls soccer team faced the 5A Mustangs.
Despite a good game in goal by Astoria's Audrey Cereghino, Milwaukie found the net three times for a 3-0 win.
“Audrey Cereghino had an amazing game, blocking multiple tough shots by the Mustangs,” said Astoria coach Tim Fastabend. “Some nice passes were made towards the goal by sophomores Madeline Williams and Eva Espelien. Overall it was a difficult game under the sun, but the Lady Fish worked their way to the finish.”
Boys Soccer
Tillamook 1, Astoria 0
Playing a little short-handed, the Astoria boys soccer team still battled Tillamook to a 1-0 loss Tuesday afternoon, in a Cowapa League opening boys soccer game played at Tillamook Junior High School.
Salvador Wienecke was back in goal for Astoria, knocking down at least 14 shots on goal, according to coach Lee Cain.”
Elsewhere, Astoria had “solid performances from our center backs, Tayden Cole and Thomas Burpee,” Cain said. “Walker Steele was defensively very strong on the wing. But it wasn't quite enough against a stronger passing team.”
Orlando Jimenez Bermudez — stand-in keeper for Wienecke last week against Banks — was impressive on the back line and midfield, while freshman Pierce Burnham played effectively in the midfield and striker spots.