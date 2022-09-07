The La Grande girls soccer team made a nearly 700-mile round trip worthwhile, with a 1-0 win over Seaside in a nonleague contest Wednesday at Broadway Field.

The Tigers were coming off a 7-0 win over a team from Payette, Idaho over two weeks ago, but La Grande had a much tougher time scoring against the Gulls.

