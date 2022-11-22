LCYSA U11 soccer team

The Lower Columbia Youth Soccer Association's U11 team, after its tournament championship victory.

 Erika Marshall

A team comprised of players from Astoria and Seaside recently won the boys’ U11 championship match of the Oregon Founders Cup, hosted by the Oregon Youth Soccer Association.

The team from the North Coast represented the Lower Columbia Youth Soccer Association (LCYSA) in the annual tournament, which was held Sunday at Buckman Field in Portland.

Tags