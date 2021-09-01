Seaside dominated the second half and nearly scored a late, game-tying goal Tuesday night at Newport, but the Cubs escaped with a 2-1 win over the Gulls in a season-opening boys soccer game.

Newport dominated the first half, scoring goals in the 13th and 22nd minutes, the second goal by Drake Dougherty after the ball deflected off Seaside keeper Riley Wunderlich.

The Gulls turned the momentum in the second half, and scored a goal in the 51st minute.

Wunderlich kept Seaside within striking distance, making three saves on close-range shots in the final five minutes.

A breakaway attempt by the Gulls in the 78th minute was deflected away by a Newport defender.

The Seaside girls soccer team lost a 1-0 decision to Newport Tuesday night at Broadway Field. The Lady Gulls have a week off before hosting Junction City Sept. 8.

