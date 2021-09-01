Soccer: Newport tops Seaside The Astorian Gary Henley Author email Sep 1, 2021 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Seaside dominated the second half and nearly scored a late, game-tying goal Tuesday night at Newport, but the Cubs escaped with a 2-1 win over the Gulls in a season-opening boys soccer game.Newport dominated the first half, scoring goals in the 13th and 22nd minutes, the second goal by Drake Dougherty after the ball deflected off Seaside keeper Riley Wunderlich.The Gulls turned the momentum in the second half, and scored a goal in the 51st minute.Wunderlich kept Seaside within striking distance, making three saves on close-range shots in the final five minutes.A breakaway attempt by the Gulls in the 78th minute was deflected away by a Newport defender.The Seaside girls soccer team lost a 1-0 decision to Newport Tuesday night at Broadway Field. The Lady Gulls have a week off before hosting Junction City Sept. 8. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Newport Gulls Second Half Seaside Sport Football First Half Gary Henley Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Gary Henley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you