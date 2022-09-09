With 2021 league champion Valley Catholic having dropped to the 3A level, Cowapa League boys soccer is shaping up to be a three-team race between Scappoose, Seaside and Tillamook.

Scappoose hosted Seaside Thursday night at Chinook Field in Scappoose, where the Gulls and Indians played to a 0-0 standoff.

