The Seaside boys secured a spot in the 4A soccer state playoffs for the first time since 2019, with a 2-1 win (4-3 Seaside on penalty kicks) over The Dalles, in a play-in round game Saturday afternoon at Broadway Field.

The Gulls open the playoffs Tuesday (6 p.m.) at Stayton. Seaside's last official state playoff contest was a 1-0 loss at Phoenix in 2019. The Gulls' last state playoff victory came in 2018, when they topped Stayton 1-0, before a second round loss to North Marion.

