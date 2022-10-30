The Seaside boys secured a spot in the 4A soccer state playoffs for the first time since 2019, with a 2-1 win (4-3 Seaside on penalty kicks) over The Dalles, in a play-in round game Saturday afternoon at Broadway Field.
The Gulls open the playoffs Tuesday (6 p.m.) at Stayton. Seaside's last official state playoff contest was a 1-0 loss at Phoenix in 2019. The Gulls' last state playoff victory came in 2018, when they topped Stayton 1-0, before a second round loss to North Marion.
Girls Soccer
Astoria, Seaside fall in play-in round
In state play-in 4A girls soccer action, the season came to a close on the road for both Astoria and Seaside.
In Pendleton, sophomore Kelsey Graham scored three goals and teammate Hadley Brown scored twice, helping Pendleton to a 6-1 win over Astoria.
The season comes to a close for the Lady Fishermen (4-6-5 overall), while Pendleton (6-7-2) advances to the first round of the state playoffs. The Buckaroos play Wednesday at North Marion.
Pendleton’s sixth goal was scored by Grace Pitner, with Pendleton goalkeeper Miranda Medrano giving up one goal on the day, a penalty kick.
The Gulls were hosting Klamath Union at Broadway Field, where the Pelicans scored a 2-0 win over Seaside, which finishes 5-7-3.
Klamath Union (7-7-1), which was just 1-6-1 over the last month, advances to play a first round state playoff Wednesday at Gladstone.