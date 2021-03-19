Seaside scored revenge for an earlier 1-0 home loss to Valley Catholic, as the Gulls went to Beaverton for a Cowapa League boys soccer game Thursday night and scored a 1-0 win on the Valiants' home field.
The race for first place in the Cowapa League standings is now tied with Seaside and Valley Catholic both at 3-1 in league play. The rest of the Cowapa (Tillamook and Banks) is a combined 0-6-1.
Seaside finishes the season with a Wednesday game at Tillamook, and at home March 30 vs. Banks.
In Thursday's win, Valley Catholic had the advantge in possession time the first half, while the Gulls had five shots on goal (three by Westin Carter), all saved by the Valley Catholic goalkeeper.
But the Valiants' luck ran out in the 18th minute of the second half.
Seaside's Dodger Holmstedt gathered in a long pass from Carter, carried the ball around the right side into the goal box, and centered a pass to Evan Carrillo, who scored from close range for the game's only goal.
Astoria, Seaside score wins
In Wednesday soccer action, the Astoria and Seaside girls both won with easy shutout victories.
At Tillamook, the Lady Fishermen (5-1 in league) recorded their fourth straight shutout win, 5-0 over the Lady Mooks (0-4-1).
Elle Espelien assisted on the first two goals by Avery Biederman and Karen Jimenez,
and Espelien scored two goals in the second half.
At Rainier, the Gulls snapped a three-game losing skid with a 4-0 win over Rainier/Clatskanie. Seaside improves to 2-3-1 overall, while Rainier/Clatskanie drops to 0-5.