The Seaside soccer teams both helped themselves in the Cowapa League standings Monday, with a sweep over Banks.
In a doubleheader at Hillsboro Stadium, the Gulls defeated Banks/Vernonia in the girls soccer match, 2-0, and the Seaside boys topped the Braves 1-0.
The Seaside girls improved to 5-3 (6-6 overall), behind first-place Valley Catholic (7-0, 9-1-1).
Seaside's Emma Arden scored off a crossing pass with 13:34 left in the first half, and with 18:20 left in the second half, Hailey Strimple-Fields scored from the right side of the penalty area with a low shot to the far post, with an assist from Arden.
The Astoria girls remain at 3-1-3 in league play, with Monday's game at Rainier/Clatskanie (0-9 overall) canceled.
In Cowapa League boys soccer, Valley Catholic sits atop the standings at 7-0, ahead of Seaside and Tillamook, both 3-3.
The Fishermen were set to host a doubleheader Wednesday with Valley Catholic, while both Seaside teams were scheduled to play at Tillamook.
Oregon Episcopal tops Astoria
In a nonleague boys soccer game Monday at Oregon Episcopal, the Aardvarks scored five first half goals on their way to an 8-0 win over Astoria.
Freshman Tobias Karl scored two goals in the first half, and Alex Chen scored twice in the second half for Oregon Episcopal, ranked No. 3 in 3A boys soccer.